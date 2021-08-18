Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

USD/CAD refreshes session lows post-Canadian CPI, lacks follow-through

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD witnessed some selling in reaction to hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI figures. A goodish bounce in oil prices further underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias. A subdued USD demand did little to influence as the focus remains on the FOMC minutes. The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows in...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Canadian#Cad#Treasury Department#Cpi#Usd#North American#Cad#The Bank Of Canada#Fed#Us Treasury#Fomc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Reverses - Loonie Levels

USD/CAD put in a big breakout last week on the heels of Canadian inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes from the July rate decision. The breakout ran all the way to 1.2950, after which a reversal began to show in the short-term trend. Now, three trading days and almost 400 pips later, USD/CAD is in a precarious spot on the chart.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD slides to 1.2600 area as oil gains more than 3%

USD/CAD fell to a fresh weekly low below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Oil rally continues to help CAD gather strength. US Dollar Index stays quiet around 93.00 in the American session. The USD/CAD pair extended its slide during the American trading hours on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since August 17 at 1.2576. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2600, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD fails again to break 1.3750 and retreats

Cable flat for the day remains sideways, limited by 1.3750. US dollar still weak across the board on risk appetite, DXY slides 0.10%. Market participants ignored US data, focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The GBP/USD gained momentum during the American session and rose to test daily highs slightly...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for direction amid mixed sentiment, sluggish USD

USD/JPY remains directionless Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY pair on the edge in the Asian session. Despite...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar at make or break point, countdown to taper

Bulls looking for a taper announcement and safe-haven flows to support the greenback. DXY is at a critical juncture between 92.80/93.50 on the longer-term charts. The US dollar as measured by the DXY index has been under pressure this week, so far, printing a lower low on Tuesday to 92.806 following a strong correction from the highest levels since November 2020 at 93.725.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level. The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering. The absence of UK data exacerbated range trading around GBP/USD, with the pair driven by the market’s sentiment. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges 0.63% higher amid mixed risk sentiment, eyes 0.7300

AUD/USD has rallied to the mid-0.72 area on the US session. Mixed risk sentiment dominates currency markets. Potential bearish pressure looms with the Jackson Hole Symposium approaching. The AUD/USD pair has edged higher in the North American session, trading at 0.7254 at the time of writing. The AUD/USD is posting...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to break $1,808 to run higher– Confluence Detector

Gold has been marching higher above $1,800, extending its gains. The Confluence Detector is showing that $1,808 is a critical barrier. The party continues – that is the current mood in markets and it is supportive of further gains for gold. Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will refrain from any immediate tapering of its bond-buying scheme in response to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant. Prospects of more dollars printed boost the precious metal.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY makes progress toward 111.00 as US Treasury yields rise

USD/JPY manages to gain some traction in the Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index reclaims the 93.00 mark amid vaccine optimism. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair edges higher in the Asian session. The pair opened lower but made a swift recovery and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend after NZ data release. New Zealand Trade deficit widens as Imports grow and Exports ease in July. Market sentiment remains brighter amid vaccine, stimulus and tapering concerns. US Durable Goods Orders to decorate the calendar, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key event of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Focus on Jackson Hole and the coronavirus Delta variant

The greenback edged lower for a second consecutive day, as the market mood remained positive. Stocks gains were modest, as investors become cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and whatever US Federal Reserve chief Powell has to say about the future of monetary policy. The timing for tapering is in the eye of the storm and Powell may disappoint investors.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays on the way up to 0.7300 amid upbeat sentiment

AUD/USD remains firmer at one-week high after rising in last two days. Stimulus news, Fed tapering concerns and softer US data dragged greenback. Gains of equities and commodities add to the bullish impulse. RBA’s Ellis, Aussie Q2 Construction Work Done and US Durable Goods Orders are the key data to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar: Acceleration expected

The S&P 500 index closed at historic highs for the 50th time this year, gaining 0.15% on the day. There is a lull in the currency market waiting for monetary policy signals from Jackson Hole. This situation is quite dull for investors and maybe a trap for short-term traders. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bear’s return eyes 1.1700 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders

EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend, pressured near intraday low of late. US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields amid indecision over Fed’s tapering, covid woes. German IFO number, US Durable Goods Orders will decorate the calendar but Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium speech is the key. EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday low...

Comments / 0

Community Policy