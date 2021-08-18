Missing Swimmer Reported In Red Rock Canyon Open Space
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders in Colorado Springs on Tuesday night responded to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. That’s in the western part of the city near Manitou Springs.
Witnesses said they saw the person fall into the water and not resurface.
Crews said they were still working on the incident as a rescue on Wednesday morning and a dive team was continuing its search.
