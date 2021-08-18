Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Missing Swimmer Reported In Red Rock Canyon Open Space

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders in Colorado Springs on Tuesday night responded to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. That’s in the western part of the city near Manitou Springs.

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses said they saw the person fall into the water and not resurface.

Crews said they were still working on the incident as a rescue on Wednesday morning and a dive team was continuing its search.

