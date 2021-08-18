Cancel
Aidy Bryant Teams up With Old Navy to Redefine Size Inclusion by Offering Every Style in Every Size

By Marenah Dobin
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

We adore Old Navy for the brand's fashionable and affordable styles. The company's latest move...

ApparelElite Daily

The 23 Best Plus-Size Dresses For Every Occasion

When it comes to one-and-done outfits — whether you’re looking for the ultimate lounge dress or need a statement number for a major event — absolutely nothing beats a fabulous dress that fits just right. The best plus-size dresses come in every conceivable style and are ridiculously comfortable so you can wear them all day (or all night). From swingy T-shirt dresses you’ll live in on weekends to black-tie showstoppers, there’s a piece below for every dress code.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Lezat Makes Effortless Style an Actual Thing

Drop everything. Jennifer Lopez just introduced us to the cutest, affordable fashion brand, and we can't believe we haven't come across it sooner. But now that we have let us clue you in on Lezat, a sustainable clothing brand that's not only home to tons of easy-to-wear pieces that fit into every wardrobe, but that's also making effortless style an actual thing. (And, btw, we're talking, you'll turn heads in all their pieces from cozy jumpsuits to stylish activewear and even silk pajama sets.) So no wonder celebrities like Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio have been seen rocking the brand; they seriously make some of the most ready-to-wear statement pieces. (We're looking at you Neon Tie Dye Restore soft Terry Jumpsuit.)
ApparelTODAY.com

11 best plus-size workout clothes for women in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Working out is hard enough on...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Old Navy Will Offer Plus Sizes for All Women’s Items at No Extra Cost

Old Navy is making major moves in the realm of body inclusivity. The value retailer will now offer a full range of sizes in all women’s clothing styles via the launch of its “Bodequality” program, the company announced Wednesday. Starting Aug. 20, all Old Navy women’s styles will be available in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X with no price differentiation between sizes. The announcement represents Old Navy’s commitment to size inclusivity and body positivity. As part of the initiatives, all stores will undergo a process to be outfitted into “fully size-integrated shopping experiences.” All clothing items will now be grouped together according to style...
ApparelFASHION Magazine |

Old Navy Is No Longer Segregating Their Plus-Size Section

The retailer announced their new BODEQUALITY initiative which will also extend sizing, diversify their mannequins and bring on Aidy Bryant as the face of the campaign. Old Navy is making major strides towards size inclusivity. And the sister company to Gap just announced that they are doing more than simply...
Beauty & Fashionchainstoreage.com

Old Navy rolling out size-inclusive shopping experience — in stores and online

Old Navy has launched a major initiative that puts its own spin on inclusive sizing. As part of an initiative called “Bodequality” that will launch on Aug. 20, the Gap-owned apparel retailer will offer every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference. Old Navy said it will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Old Navy Is Redefining What Plus Size Shopping Looks Like

Alison Partridge Stickney, Head of Women’s and Maternity Merchandising at Old Navy, is beaming as she explains how the last three years have culminated in BODEQUALITY. The initiative promises that, come August 20, every garment in the Old Navy women’s section will be available online and in store in sizes 0-28 (with size 30 being available exclusively online) in the same styles, for the same price, completely integrated into the existing women’s section. “It’s simple, right? If more than half of women in America are plus size, we now have clothes for all of them,” Stickney says. That’s right —Old Navy will no longer have a plus size section, because the entire store will be integrated to make for seamless shopping, regardless of size. The feat will make Old Navy the first business of this scale to guarantee true size-inclusivity across it’s 1200 stores (and yes, that includes international stores as well).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Associated Press

Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with BODEQUALITY

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- Old Navy is revolutionizing the shopping experience with the launch of BODEQUALITY. Beginning on August 20, Old Navy will redefine size inclusion, offering every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference. 1 As a brand committed to the democracy of style, Old Navy will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity. 2 With this launch, the brand is reimagining the shopping environment in all stores and online to be more size inclusive, giving women everywhere the fashion and experience that they deserve.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Women's Back to Work Pants for a Wardrobe Refresh

You have your roster of button-downs and basics to dress up—now all you need to complete your office-appropriate wardrobe are some back-to-work pants. The right pair can elevate even a plain white t-shirt, and should be equal parts comfortable (you'll have to wear them while sitting at a desk all day, after all) and stylish. Look for tailored pieces in timeless silhouettes that easily fit in with your existing clothing to make getting ready in the morning a cinch. These 10 trousers suit a wide range of styles and will help you make the transition back to the office a little easier.
ApparelHelloGiggles

Old Navy's New Initiative Makes Plus-Size Shopping So Inclusive

As a plus size shopper, one of the most frustrating and disheartening experiences happens when you walk into a store and have to look for clothing in a plus-size section separate from straight-sizes. Unfortunately, despite that the average U.S. woman is a size 16-18, plus size people have been conditioned to expect the bare minimum when it comes to retail. Shopping in a separate section from straight-size people isn't ideal, but for people who wear sizes over 16, there may not be any clothing options at all. Luckily, some brands are looking to solve both problems. Old Navy, for one, is making a sweeping series of changes that prioritize size-inclusivity and the plus-size shopping experience with its new BODEQUALITY initiative.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 9 Women's Back to Work Tops for Every Office Style

If you're itching to get out of a loungewear rut, 'tis the season for a wardrobe update. Even if you're not giving up working from home any time soon, picking up some new back to work tops can be an easy way to refresh your style—plus, it means you can keep your go-to leggings and sweats and just look presentable from the waist up for Zoom meetings. From breezy blouses to contemporary takes on the classic button-down, these nine pieces are currently in our carts.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.
ApparelDetroit News

Old Navy tries to normalize plus-size apparel in growth push

At the end of 2018, Old Navy’s top executive, Sonia Syngal, told her merchandising team to rethink the brand’s plus-size department. Almost nothing was off limits. “I want you to figure out plus,” Alison Partridge Stickney, the retailer’s head of women’s merchandising, said in recounting her conversation with Syngal. “It made sense. The market data tells you there’s this opportunity. Obviously, we were missing something.”
Apparel104.1 WIKY

Old Navy First Retailer Guaranteeing True Size Inclusivity

Old Navy is bringing size inclusivity to their stores. Today the company launched what they are calling “BODEQUALITY,” in which they will become “the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles.” And better yet, all sizes will cost the same exact price. “We saw...
ApparelFast Company

Old Navy is overhauling how it designs clothes. Here’s why

For decades, fashion brands have been focused on thin consumers. That’s started to slowly shift over the past few years, thanks to designers like Christian Siriano and models like Ashley Graham. But still, the needs of the plus-size consumer are from mainstream, and the shopping experience is often marginalized. Old...

