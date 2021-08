Google may be removing the charger from the box for its future Pixel phone offering. The newly announced Pixel 5a still comes with a charger but it will be the last. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may not have a brick charger out of the box when they are released in the market this coming fall. Google said most consumers own USB-C chargers anyway so there is no need to offer more. Google seems to be following the move of other big companies like Apple and Samsung.