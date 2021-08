To the Editor: Shame on the personnel who select articles to be published for selecting the vulgar language in the “Free Speech vs. property rights” story. It did not deserve one inch of space. The person was only looking for notoriety and the paper provided it. As a retired/former teacher, I resent the political cartoon published July 19th regarding the NEA. The teachers who are members of the NEA (as I was) and NFT do not try to indoctrinate students. It is publications like this cartoon that does damage to hard working, honest, loyal teachers. Shame on the paper!