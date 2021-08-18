Cancel
What Laura Prepon Has Said About Scientology As She Quits Church

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress had previously said the church's courses felt like "finally something was speaking my language" and had made her life easier.

Posted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Through the years, the Church of Scientology has recruited countless celebrities to become members. In the 1950s, founder L. Ron Hubbard created what became known as “Project Celebrity,” a written program that offers rewards to Scientologists who bring in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The controversial religion also...
Real EstateGossip Cop

John Travolta Selling Home Near Scientology HQ, What That Means For The Church

John Travolta has sold several properties he owns across the United States in recent years, but his latest real estate sale has eyebrows raising. Travolta, who revealed a year ago that his wife Kelly Preston had passed away following a battle with breast cancer, just sold his Clearwater, Florida, estate for a staggering $4 million. The home is located just a mile away from the Scientology headquarters located in the same city, which has some questioning whether Travolta is distancing himself from the religion he’s been a part of for the majority of his life.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

‘That ’70s Show’ Star Walks Away From The Church Of Scientology

Scientology isn’t a good fit for everyone and “That ‘70s Show” star, Laura Prepon, has officially left the organization. According to Laura, motherhood has taught her a thing or two about what takes priority in her life and it isn’t Ron L. Hubbard’s way of thinking. The mother-of-two recently opened...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

That '70s Show And OITNB Vet Laura Prepon Reflects On Leaving Scientology And How She Lives Her Life Now

Arguably best known for bringing half of one of TV's breeziest couples to life, That '70s Show vet Laura Prepon took some time away from acting in the past couple of years to conquer other career challenges, such as writing her third book while also starting up a kitchenware line. (Excellently titled PrepOn Kitchen.) Having released a book about motherhood in 2020, Prepon recently talked about the impact that being a mother has had, and reflected on where she's at now in life, years after leaving the Church of Scientology behind.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Laura Prepon Leaves Scientology: This Big Life-Changing Reason Explains Why

The "Orange Is the New Black" former star Laura Prepon has revealed that she no longer practices Scientology as motherhood changed her life. "I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," Laura Prepon admitted in an interview with People. "I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory."
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Laura Prepon

Star of Thats 70s Show and October Road. Laura Prepon is fairly cute sometimes. Laura Prepon Quits Scientology: No More Crazy Cult For Me!. For reasons that aren't entirely clear to those of us who have no held on to an E-meter to have our thetans measured, the Church of Scientology wields a tremendous amount of influence in Hollywood.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Exes Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes Share A Secret Friendship: 'They Have Each Other's Backs'

When Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise after six years of marriage in 2012, she turned to someone who knew exactly what she was going through: Nicole Kidman. “They shared a very unique experience,” a source tells OK!. “Nicole knew firsthand how difficult it was to walk away from Tom and the stress that comes with being married to such a huge star.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John Travolta Recounts Discussion About Death With Young Son Following Kelly Preston’s Passing

John Travolta has opened up about a conversation he had about dying and the passing of his wife and fellow actor Kelly Preston with his younger child, Ben. During a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s Peacock series Hart to Heart, the comedian and actor sat down with John Travolta for a wide-ranging conversation about his early career going from New York to Los Angeles, being a pilot, his love of comedy acting and why he was never into drugs or partying. During the talk, the actor touched on two deeply personal subjects — the passing of his wife Kelly Preston and son...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story. Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?. According to New Idea’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's the Truth Behind Those Amal Clooney Pregnancy Rumors

Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Don't believe everything you read about the Clooney family. On Friday, July 30, a report surfaced claiming Amal Clooney was pregnant and expecting another baby with husband George Clooney. But before you raise a glass to the proud parents, a representative...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

