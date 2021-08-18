What Laura Prepon Has Said About Scientology As She Quits Church
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress had previously said the church's courses felt like "finally something was speaking my language" and had made her life easier.www.newsweek.com
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress had previously said the church's courses felt like "finally something was speaking my language" and had made her life easier.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0