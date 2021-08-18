The Kindle Paperwhite lets you read books anywhere. Right now it’s down to $80

Today's Dealmaster is headlined by a great deal on Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite that brings the e-reader down to $80. That matches the lowest price we've ever tracked. While an ebook reader isn't exactly essential for most people, we've long recommended the Paperwhite as a great option for anyone in that market. It's almost three years old at this point—and we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon gave it a refresh in the not-too-distant future—but it still offers a compact and comfortable design, a side-lit, 6-inch, 300-pixels-per-inch display that is crisp and allows you to read in darker settings, and Amazon's typically extensive catalog of ebook and audiobook content. This model also has Bluetooth audio support for listening to audiobooks from Audible, as well as an IPX8 waterproof rating, so it's safe to read in the tub or pool.