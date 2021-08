Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. The devotion today shows us how we can over our flesh to retaliate when someone has wronged us. This isn’t something that nonbelivers will understand. For we are taught to retaliate when someone has done us wrong. But, God says be light in a dark situation, love them who hate! Now this really walking in faith! Check out what Pastor Warren says about it: