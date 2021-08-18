'RHOA's Porsha Williams Says Her Upcoming 'Family Show' Is 'Everything'

Porsha Williams

Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams has teased her new upcoming show -- a Bravo spinoff.

"So this 'Family Show' is everything," Porsha said in the Bravo Chat Room.

"It is a whole 'nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we're trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let's just say the trip wasn't so zen, but you'll see."

We do not know exactly when the show is arriving, but fans are eager to see some behind-the-scenes footage.

Porsha also posted a snippet of the show. There are reports floating around online that Porsha has not yet signed her contract to return to "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Will she be returning?

Her announcement comes the same week her fiance, Simon Guobadia's former wife, Falynn Pina, announced her pregnancy.

"Jaylen and I are expecting," she said while sitting alongside her baby's father, Jaylan Banks. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylen's first baby, so welcome aboard."

Falynn added, "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark."

Jaylan said he is excited to be a new father.

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," he said. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received...I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."