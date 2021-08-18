New poll shows Jeopardy fans still prefer LeVar Burton as host over Mike Richards

(CNN) — When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!" Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.