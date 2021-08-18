Cancel
New poll shows Jeopardy fans still prefer LeVar Burton as host over Mike Richards

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 6 days ago

A Morning Consult poll showed that Burton received 14 percent of the votes while Richards only received 3 percent. Mike Richards (and Mayim Bialik) may be the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy, but a new poll revealed that as far as fans of the show are concerned, LeVar Burton is still the frontrunner.

