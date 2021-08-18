Cancel
Farmersville, CA

Football: New head coach gives Aztecs hope

By Jermaine Johnson II
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMERSVILLE – It’s been the tale of two halves for Farmersville football over the last decade. The early 2010s were filled with winning seasons, playoff wins, and a Division VI Valley championship in 2013. 2015 to now has been the complete opposite as they haven’t won a game since 2017. New head coach Sean Knox has been tasked with the assignment of bringing Farmersville football back to the top and deems himself to be fit for the challenge.

