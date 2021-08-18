Cancel
Public Health

Christian radio host who asked if vaccine is form of government control dies of COVID

By Mike Stunson
Rock Hill Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.

