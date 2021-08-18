Cancel
Visalia, CA

Visalia to upgrade two-thirds of its traffic signals

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – Two-thirds of the city’s intersections will be controlled by flashing red lights over the next three weeks. Eric Bons, senior civil engineer for the city of Visalia, said the city will replace electronic controllers at 87 of the city’s 130 signalized intersections to upgrade the signals. Upgrades will include the replacement of the main processor and the operating software, which will provide updated software, more robust communication, and more advanced timing capabilities to improve the flow of traffic. The replacement project started on Monday, Aug. 16 and will continue for three weeks.

