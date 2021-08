MONDAY, Aug. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gives four times greater protection against COVID-19 infection and is five to six times more effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization in seniors than just two doses are, new data from the Israeli health ministry shows. The study assessed patients 10 days after they received their third dose, and the findings were published by the ministry on Sunday, The Washington Post reported.