Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Christian radio host who asked if vaccine is form of government control dies of COVID

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 50

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Radio#Covid#Radio Host#Covid#Church Of The Highlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
POTUSNew York Post

Hillsong founder says vaccine is ‘personal decision’ after member dies of COVID

The founder of controversial megachurch Hillsong has defended a recently deceased congregant’s fatal refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the choice a “personal decision.”. “While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual...
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Daily Beast

Radio Host Who Regrets Mocking Vaccines Is ‘Fighting for His Life’

A conservative radio host in Tennessee, who repeatedly spread misinformation about coronavirus and mocked vaccines but changed his tune after falling seriously ill, was still fighting for his life on Saturday, weeks after contracting the virus. Phil Valentine, who hosts a talk radio show on 99.7 WWTN-FM in Nashville, is...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Doctor Stirs Controversy After Refusing To Treat Unvaccinated Persons

A new controversy has sparked in Alabama after a primary care physician has announced that he will no longer accept patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The doctor published a photo on his Facebook account revealing a sign posted on his door. The sign read “Effective October 1st,2021 Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19”.
ReligionComplex

Florida Church Hosts Vaccination Clinic After Multiple Members Die From COVID-19

A church in Florida decided to host a vaccination clinic after six members died from COVID-19 within two weeks. Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville, who said every member who died was unvaccinated, also noted that 15-20 church members were in the hospital with COVID and 10 others were fighting it from their homes, according to WJXT.
Cary, NCwrbl.com

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions, and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread...

Comments / 50

Community Policy