Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean and more join ‘The Voice’ as battle advisors for Season 21
NBC has announced who will be joining judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton as Battle Advisors on the 21st season of ‘The Voice.’. Battle Advisors for the upcoming season include Camila Cabello, who will advise Legend; while Kristin Chenoweth will team up with Grande. Country stars Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley will serve as advisors to Clarkson and Shelton, respectively.www.heymix.com
