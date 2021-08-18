Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean and more join ‘The Voice’ as battle advisors for Season 21

The new season of “The Voice” is only weeks away, and the coaches have just revealed the stars they’ve enlisted to be their battle round mentors. Kelly Clarkson is bringing on Jason Aldean to mentor her team, and the pair is already having a little fun at the expense of fellow country star Blake Shelton. “I don’t even like that guy,” Jason joked to “Entertainment Tonight,” with Kelly adding, “Yeah, we don’t even like Blake,” adding with a laugh, “I can’t even say that without smiling.” Jason also offered, “He’s a good BS-er,” noting, “That’s why his initials are B.S.”