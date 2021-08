When you lead your division by 7.5 games with 37 games left to play, there aren’t very many series you would consider “big,” but we’ve got one this week. The second-place Cincinnati Reds come to town for their last chance to make up ground on the Brewers in a head-to-head matchup this year. A Reds sweep makes things interesting in the NL Central race heading into the final month — especially since Cincinnati has three series against Pittsburgh left to play in September — whereas a Brewers sweep might put the division race to bed.