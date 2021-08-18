Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame [Listen]

It's the first full day of the Steele County Free Fair! Last night's opening ceremonies including the flag raising saw some good crowds come into the fairgrounds, seeing all those people roaming about got me thinking about the seven types of people you'll most likely see while you are out at the Steele County Fair. Of course, not everyone falls into one of these categories/archetypes but in general, you'll probably identify as one of these people or you'll remember seeing one of these people out at the fair.