Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steele County, MN

Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame [Listen]

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 18th Annual Steele County Free Fair Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame Program was held Tuesday afternoon in the Livestock Show Arena on the Steele County Fairgrounds. There were a number of Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie FFA members recognized for their Proficiency awards, State and American FFA Degrees and the Minnesota State FFA Medford Poultry team that will judging at the National FFA Convention in October.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Steele County, MN
Government
City
Medford, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
County
Steele County, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Dairy Farmers#Conventions#Community Education#State#American#Ffa Medford Poultry#The Minnesota Farm Bureau#The Wayne Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Steele County, MNPosted by
Power 96

These Things Only Happen at the Steele County Fair

County fairs always bring together a wide variety of entertainment and oddities. However, I don't believe any county fair can match what happens at the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna. Scenes from the Steele County Fair. Find more Steele County Fair coverage here. You'll see fair manager Scott Kozelka...
Rice County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Rice County Commissioners Vote to Deny Truck Storage

The Rice County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously today to deny a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request in Section 13, Morristown Township. The Planning Commission had recommended approval with 16 conditions. The description in the Commissioners Board Packet states the CUP would be for a contractor's office and yard with...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

Mayo Health System Announces Visitor Restrictions & Off Site Testing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in southeastern Minnesota have announced new visitor restrictions due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Beginning tomorrow, the system's clinics and hospitals will only allow one designated visitor per patient. A news release says the change will impact...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

These Minnesota Counties Are COVID-19 Hot Spots: Steele County Among Them

(Dear COVID-19, Haven't we lost enough already? Just GO AWAY!. According to data from the Mayo Clinic, Steele County is a new 'hot spot' in Minnesota. Based on our 7-day average, this county can expect to see 18 new cases a day, but when scaled out to a 'standard population' of 100,000 people, that number sits at 50. That is a high number compared to other counties.
Steele County, MNPosted by
Power 96

The Seven Types Of People You’ll See At The Steele County Free Fair

It's the first full day of the Steele County Free Fair! Last night's opening ceremonies including the flag raising saw some good crowds come into the fairgrounds, seeing all those people roaming about got me thinking about the seven types of people you'll most likely see while you are out at the Steele County Fair. Of course, not everyone falls into one of these categories/archetypes but in general, you'll probably identify as one of these people or you'll remember seeing one of these people out at the fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy