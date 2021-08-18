Yankees 1B Luke Voit: I deserve to play just as much as Anthony Rizzo

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo is set to return from the COVID-19 injured list sometime soon, and Luke Voit is worried his return will signal the end of his day-to-day playing time at first base.

"I was top-10 MVP last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years," Voit said after Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield. "I'm not going down. I want to play. Obviously, I know it will be tough with Rizzo, but I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good again."

Voit was on the injured list when the Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs at last month's trade deadline. However, Rizzo has been out since Aug. 7, and Voit returned a day later on Aug. 8.

Voit admitted earlier this week he was in a "bad place mentally" after the Yankees acquired Rizzo at the deadline. However, it appears the slugger is using that as fuel to stay in the starting lineup.

Since returning to the Yankees' lineup from his IL stint, Voit is hitting .243/.317/.486 with three home runs and nine RBI in 10 games. The 30-year-old now has six homers and 20 RBI on the season.

Even if Rizzo starts at first base, Voit could still serve as the team's designated hitter. That would require moving Giancarlo Stanton to left field and Joey Gallo to center.

However, it's unclear what Yankees manager Aaron Boone is thinking with the playoffs quickly approaching. New York is second in the American League East with a 68-52 record after beating the Red Sox in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Yanks are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and Boone might not want to shake things up with the club on a roll.