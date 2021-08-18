Wisconsin man gets sprayed by a skunk while hiding from the cops

A burning complaint led Prairie du Chien Police to the arrest of a man who has been wanted for over a month. On Sunday around 8:15pm, police responded to an illegal burning complaint at a residence on South Prairie Street. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that 47 year old Kelly “Bo” Slavings of Prairie du Chien was hiding in the residence from law enforcement as he was wanted on a Felony Warrant through the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. A search warrant was executed and, eventually, Slavings gave himself up and was placed under arrest. During the course of the investigation, numerous amounts of Methamphetamine were found, including items associated with Methamphetamine drug paraphernalia. Slavings was later taken to the Crawford County Jail where he is currently being held. Slavings is facing criminal charges from an incident in July in which he slipped away from police at Crossing Rivers Health following a drug arrest. Slavings now faces new charges, including Violation of Parole, Obstructing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Harassing a Police Service Dog. 43 year old Sheri Schroeder of Priairie du Chien was also arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail where she is being held on a probation violation and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Harboring or Aiding a Felon, and Encouraging Violation of Parole. Further charges and arrests are possible.