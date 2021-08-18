Cancel
Wisconsin man gets sprayed by a skunk while hiding from the cops

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article37-year-old Michael Ring was out causing trouble in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday night. Witnesses said he was out of control, obviously high on drugs, and had a knife. So it was a pretty serious situation…. When cops showed up, he ran off and hid from them. And he did get...

