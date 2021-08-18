Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Western Grant; Western Mineral FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Mineral. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Moderate to heavy showers along with scattered strong thunderstorms from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will impact portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible due to tropical banding and enhancement along the Allegheny Mountains. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.alerts.weather.gov
