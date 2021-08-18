Cancel
Bedford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Target Area: Bedford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bedford County through 1045 AM EDT At 950 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buffalo Mills, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bedford, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, St. Clairsville, Blue Knob State Park, Queen, Cessna, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, New Paris and Blue Knob Ski Resort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

