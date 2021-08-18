Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant and Western Mineral. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Moderate to heavy showers along with scattered strong thunderstorms from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will impact portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible due to tropical banding and enhancement along the Allegheny Mountains. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
County
Allegany County, MD
County
Garrett County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Western Maryland#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Central#Eastern Allegany#Extreme Western Allegany#Eastern Grant#Eastern Mineral#Western Mineral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Carroll County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Summerset to near Chadwick, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Davis around 545 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Vermilion County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Edgar, Vermilion, eastern Champaign and northeastern Douglas Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1036 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rankin to near St. Joseph. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ogden and Potomac around 1045 PM CDT. Homer around 1050 PM CDT. Rossville, Fairmount, Fithian and Muncie around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oakwood, Catlin, Danville, Westville, Tilton, Belgium and Georgetown. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 232 and 234, and between mile markers 238 and 248. Interstate 74 between mile markers 180 and 220. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Colfax County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX...SOUTHERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte Center, or 7 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Monroe, and Duncan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jo Daviess County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jo Daviess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JO DAVIESS AND DUBUQUE COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sherrill to Asbury to Bernard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Dubuque around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include East Dubuque, Sageville and Menominee. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Polk County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:17:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A frontal boundary over the Islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 717 Po Aso Lua Aukuso 24 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo i luga o le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Polk County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Polk County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska East central Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarks, or 22 miles northwest of York, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Central Butler County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rising City, or 14 miles south of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bellwood around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include David City, Rising City and Brainard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Merrick County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE...NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 1051 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver Creek, or 17 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silver Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butler County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Prague, or 23 miles east of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prague, Abie, and Malmo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy