Berkeley County, WV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and Washington. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Through this evening. * Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through this evening. Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible. The best chance for more widespread heavier rainfall will be during the day today. * Heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

