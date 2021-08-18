Back on the air, sounds good

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
The whole premise of REVOLT’s Drink Champs series is to consume as much alcohol as possible while co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN present interesting topics to their guests, who either get inebriated along with them or keep it mellow. But sometimes things can go left, which is precisely what happened...
Argentine-born, Barcelona-based artist Nathy Peluso has taken the world by storm with her eclectic sound: from pop, jazz, hip-hop, salsa and everything in between, Nathy has covered a lot of ground music-wise and her popularity keeps on rising. Nathy was selected by Spotify for their RADAR US program for her...
Punks aren't known to follow rules, and one entrenched tradition in particular had been rubbing punk rocker-turned-solo artist Dave Hause the wrong way. “In hip-hop, there’s a lot more freedom and a lot more reckless abandon, and within rock ’n’ roll there’s this paradigm of, put out a record [and then] tour,” rinse and repeat, he explains.
The Gods Planet welcomes Kaspiann and Basis Change to the label, with a four-track split EP released in July. Based in Finland and London respectively, the EP draws on a wide influence of sounds to present a contemporary take on moody warehouse techno. Kaspiann takes the reigns on the A-side,...
Star Wars is, first and foremost, an adventure about and for the family. George Lucas’s original film entered the world back in 1977 and Star Wars has since gone on to become one of the world’s leading movie franchises. Whether it’s Darth Vader’s ominous presence, a Wampa attack on Hoth, or Anakin Skywalker slaying innocent Jedi Younglings, Star Wars has consistently tested the boundaries of its audience.
The 30th-anniversary retro run of the Nike Air Huarache continues with another original colorway returning soon. The latest pair to hit shelves is this “Toadstool” makeup pictured here. The shoe, released back in 1992, wears a two-toned color blocking on the upper with pink covering the leather panels at the forefoot and black neoprene underlays. Breaking up the look are brown shoelaces, before the combo is capped off with an all-black tooling.
They met when they were 12 and bonded over their love of music. Now, more than 40 years later, Randall Poster ’84 and Josh Deutsch ’83 have become business partners, joining forces in Premier Music Group, a music strategy and supervision firm based in New York City. “Our whole relationship...
A ‘surgical’ plugin it most definitely isn’t, but if you want to beef up your drum and percussion sounds, then United Plugins’ Urban Puncher could be the sonic lump hammer you’re looking for. The standout control of the few that are available is the Punch dial. The developer doesn’t say...
It is too bad - is a reminder of just how old.......... the guys in the Stones are now. I remember seeing him and the band on TV back in 1964 or so. He will be missed. I have great memories from their 1989 concert in DV. https://variety.com/2021/music/news/charlie-watts-rolling-stones-drummer-dead-dies-1235047778/. Charlie Watts,...
Comments / 0