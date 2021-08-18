Back on the air, sounds good

The 30th-anniversary retro run of the Nike Air Huarache continues with another original colorway returning soon. The latest pair to hit shelves is this “Toadstool” makeup pictured here. The shoe, released back in 1992, wears a two-toned color blocking on the upper with pink covering the leather panels at the forefoot and black neoprene underlays. Breaking up the look are brown shoelaces, before the combo is capped off with an all-black tooling.