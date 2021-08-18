Cancel
Dayton, OH

Warped Wing Brewing Company to Open New Brewery & Taproom Location

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH – Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in Downtown Dayton, Ohio, is excited to announce plans for a new Brewery and Taproom location in Mason, Ohio at 5650 Tylersville Rd (at the corner of 42 and Tylersville Rd). Warped Wing Mason is planned to open in Fall 2021. The 13,000 square foot facility will boast a large taproom with outdoor biergarten, small pilot brewing system, and eventually a flexible event space. Initially, there will be a focus on opening the main dining area and patio space, with expanded seating and private rental options to be developed at a later time.

