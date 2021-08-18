Cancel
Jays found to be sensitive to cognitive illusions

Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers working at the University of Cambridge, has found that Eurasian jays are sensitive to cognitive illusions designed to fool humans. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes experiments they conducted that involved exposing jays to magic tricks and what they learned from them.

