Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Look: Announcer Apologizes For Controversial Comment About Shohei Ohtani

By Andrew McCarty
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday night, a Hall of Fame baseball player made an offensive remark about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris found himself apologizing for a racially charged comment about one of the game’s best players. The comments came after Morris was asked how he would pitch to Ohtani.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
184K+
Followers
35K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Hall Of Fame#Bally Sports Detroit#Japanese#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

WATCH: Miguel Cabrera and Shohei Ohtani's first base shenanigans return

In Tuesday's Angels-Tigers game, one team featured a player on the verge of joining one of the most prestigious groups in all of sports, the 500-home run club. The other team featured a player on the verge of one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history, completely dominating whether he's at the plate or on the mound. And both of these players, when united at first base, act not like a couple of baseball legends, but a couple of eight-year-old friends in a rec league game.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani is having the single greatest season ever

Shohei Ohtnai, Los Angeles Angels, MLB (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) When you think of the all-time greatest individual MLB seasons, what comes to mind?. On the pitching side you’d probably say Pedro Martinez’s otherworldly 2000 season or Bob Gibson’s history-defining 1968 showcase. For hitters it’s probably Barry Bonds’ record setting 2001 or any one of Babe Ruth’s seasons from the 1920s.
MLBPosted by
Upworthy

Shohei Ohtani is hitting home runs deep enough to connect continents and cultures

On July 7th, Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the year, a solo shot off of Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez, breaking Hideki Matsui's 17-year-old record for the most home runs hit in a season by a Japanese-born player. What is incredible about this hitting stat is that Ohtani broke the record in only 81 games — literally half an MLB season. Then add in the massive subplot that he is also the Angels' best pitcher and currently possesses an ERA+ of 132 (making him 32% better than the league average). When baseball has become exceptionally specialized, with players, coaches, and management becoming obsessed with the launch rate of swings and the spin rate of a pitch, Ohtani is breaking rational thinking by simply being the Modern Day Babe Ruth. His home runs get hit with such power and force; they are not only landing over the fence of ballparks but making an impact across the entire country and through continents.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jack Morris Apologizes After Attempting an Asian Accent While Talking About Shohei Ohtani

Jack Morris attempted an Asian accent while talking about pitching to Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night's Detroit TIgers - Los Angeles Angels game. Morris was asked what he would do if he were pitching to Ohtani and responded by saying, "be very, very careful," with an accent. Morris then apologized for his comment as Ohtani came up to the plate in the 9th inning. Here's video:
NFLCBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani contract: When Angels' two-way phenom hits free agency and what his salary looks like until then

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is, without a doubt, one of the most dynamic and entertaining players that Major League Baseball has to offer. Ohtani, who will likely win the American League Most Valuable Player Award this fall, is doing more than capturing the attention of the baseball world. He's doing more, too, than causing teams across the league to reconsider the viability of two-way players.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Asks Bold Question About Shohei Ohtani

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes baseball fans may be witnessing one of the “greatest individual seasons in baseball history,” all thanks to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, 27, did the unthinkable once again Wednesday night. He went eight full innings, allowing just six hits and one earned run with 8 K...
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jack Morris should be fired for Shohei Ohtani comments

Detroit Tigers television color analyst Jack Morris pulled a Thom Brennaman on Tuesday night when he said a derogatory comment on air when talking about Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. In this instance, when speaking about Ohtani in his fourth plate appearance of the game, play-by-play broadcaster Matt...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mike Trout Sums Up The Greatness Of Shohei Ohtani

For years Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout was seen as one of the biggest stars in baseball. But his celebrity has been dwarfed recently by one of his own teammates – Shohei Ohtani. And he’s happy to see it. In a recent media interview, Trout was asked to give...
MLBPosted by
NESN

It’s Never Too Early To Daydream About Shohei Ohtani To Red Sox

Babe Ruth’s path to baseball immortality began as a two-way player for the Boston Red Sox. A century later, Shohei Ohtani is earning deserved comparisons to Ruth, the icon of icons. Ohtani has more or less dominated both on the mound and in the batter’s box. He’s the baseball equivalent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy