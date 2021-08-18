Eagleswood Board Approves Two New Hangers, New Fuel Tank at Eagles Nest Airport

Not a single member of the community showed up at the Aug. 10 Eagleswood Township Land Use Board meeting to oppose Eagles Nest Airport’s preliminary and final major site plan application to build two new 10-bay hangars at the airport. They would add 11,500 square feet of hanger space on top of that of its two existing hangars. A new fuel storage tank and gas pump would also be installed to service them, and eight new parking spaces would be added to accommodate the pilots who would use them.