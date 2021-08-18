Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Eagleswood Board Approves Two New Hangers, New Fuel Tank at Eagles Nest Airport

By Rick Mellerup
thesandpaper.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a single member of the community showed up at the Aug. 10 Eagleswood Township Land Use Board meeting to oppose Eagles Nest Airport’s preliminary and final major site plan application to build two new 10-bay hangars at the airport. They would add 11,500 square feet of hanger space on top of that of its two existing hangars. A new fuel storage tank and gas pump would also be installed to service them, and eight new parking spaces would be added to accommodate the pilots who would use them.

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Storage Tank#Eagleswood Board#New Fuel Tank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Kelso approves airport budget increase to cover fuel tank project

An increased 2022 budget to handle major projects at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport is heading for approval from all the overseeing agencies. The Kelso City Council approved the proposed $2.3 million budget for airport operations during its meeting Tuesday. The budget for 2022 is similar to what was budgeted for the airport’s operations in 2019 and marks a 40% increase from last year’s budget.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Forest Park approves fuel tank removal at Altenheim property

Forest Park’s Village Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a change order to remove a pair of 5,000-gallon underground petroleum storage tanks that were discovered during the Altenheim property demolition. The contract to remove the tanks does not include any possible soil testing or possible remediation. Since April, Markham-based KLF...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Board of Works approves two street closures

Two benefit rides have been approved by the Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety. At the Wednesday meeting, Dep. Mayor Jacob Pomasl and Lisa Terry approved The Neighborhood Tavern’s request for two road blocks. Mayor Chris Martin was absent. The first benefit event will take place from noon to...
LifestyleStar-Herald

Airport board tables fuel farm discussion

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s board of directors voted on Wednesday to table a discussion as to whether the airport should lease out its future fuel farm. The lease would have granted an outside organization the ability to offer self-service aircraft fueling to the general public after the installation of a low-lead fuel tank. Several individuals approached the airport about such a possibility.
Newark, NJRegister Citizen

Feds approve project to build new Newark airport monorail

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A $2 billion project to replace Newark Liberty International Airport’s aging and problem-plagued monorail has received environmental approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. With Tuesday’s announcement, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it hopes to begin construction on the monorail in mid-2022...
Politicscapenews.net

Bourne Selectmen Approve New Fuel Efficiency Vehicle Policy

The Bourne Board of Selectmen has approved a new fuel efficiency vehicle policy. The new policy puts the town on the road toward qualification for the state’s Green Communities Designation and Grant Program. Board members approved the new policy during their meeting on Tuesday, August 17. The policy had its...
Ohio StateLantern

Board of Trustees approve $44 million in energy system improvements, new energy advancement and innovation center

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved a $44 million project to improve the university’s energy systems Thursday. The project is the fourth of five phases of the Ohio State Energy Partners emergency efficiency measures to reduce the annual energy consumption for 40 academic, administration, medical, athletic and student residence buildings on campus by an average of more than 25 percent.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

New Collier Boulevard Restaurant Approved by Planning Board

The Oliverio family of restaurants continues to grow along Collier Boulevard, as Joseph and Doreen Oliverio have submitted plans for the redevelopment of the former site of the Taste of Chicago and, most recently, NeNe’s Kitchen to become their third location along the Collier Boulevard thoroughfare. At the August 6...
Avon, COKKTV

Town of Avon recieves two new fuel-efficient buses

AVON, Colo. (KKTV) - The town of Avon now has two new, more fuel-efficient, diesel buses. That”s according to the city. The Colorado Department of Transportation gave the town an $800,000 grant so they could purchase the buses. The new buses reportedly cost $1 million. In a press release the...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Auction aims to find new owner for tank

It’s a tank that became a monster truck that became a tank again. And it’s up for sale. Tom Holmes, owner of Military Surplus Outlet in South Jacksonville, is downsizing some of his inventory, including his tank, which has pointed people to his store along South Main Street for more than a decade.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Planning board recommends rezoning approval for Two Rivers

Two Rivers, a proposed new community off State Road 56, is approaching its final regulatory hurdle before work can begin to bring the plans on paper to life. The Pasco County Planning Commission and the county’s planners have recommended approval of a rezoning for the sizable community. Two Rivers is...
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Union Township Board of Trustees approves all new business items

Union Township unanimously approves all new business items at their Aug. 11 meeting. The Board of Trustees meeting occurred at 7 p.m. at Union Township Hall. The first item on the agenda was to approve the Fire Protection Services Agreements with the EDA Board for the East and the West Downtown Development Authority districts.
Athens, ALPosted by
The News Courier

ACS board approves bid for new AES building

The Athens City school system is one step closer to bringing the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary School project to fruition. The board unanimously approved a bid from Bailey-Harris Construction for a new AES building, though the figure the company turned in is higher than the $18,860,000 amount the City Council approved securing a bond for earlier this year.
Long Beach Township, NJthesandpaper.net

Donation Expands Long Beach Township’s ‘Gator’ Service

In 2015, Long Beach Township identified a need for some type of transportation to help senior citizens and individuals with disabilities reach the ocean beach in the summer, particularly in spots with a steep beach entrance. The municipality purchased a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, and with that began the township’s often-utilized seasonal service.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

LNG Canada raises roof on storage tank

Roof weighing nearly 1,600 tonnes raised with less air pressure than required in a car tire. [Image courtesy LNG Canada]. LNG Canada, the Anglo-Dutch Shell-led consortium building Canada’s first LNG export terminal on BC’s northern coast near Kitimat, said August 23 it had successfully completed the roof raise on the facility’s first 225,000-m3 storage tank – one of the largest in the world.
PoliticsBaton Rouge Business Report

Questions remain over maintenance, funding of MovEBR’s green infrastructure

A major component of many MovEBR projects is green infrastructure that helps with drainage and new and improved landscaping. But who will maintain it and how?. The Department of Public Works will be responsible for much of the maintenance, says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage. Some specialized areas, however, may require a private contractor.
Barnegat Light, NJthesandpaper.net

Upcoming Paint Job Is One of Many Layers of Old Coast Guard Building’s Preservation

Barnegat Light’s distinctive town hall is as historic as it looks in its stately presence on East Seventh Street. In the post-wartime generation of the 1940s and beyond, kids looked at it in awe as the place holding men of the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the only freezer in town, a treasure chest of ice cream, said Mayor Kirk Larson, who had heard stories from his late father.

Comments / 0

Community Policy