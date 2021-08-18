2021 Liga MX odds, August 18 predictions: Proven soccer expert reveals picks for Club America vs. Juarez
Liga MX teams on opposite ends of the table are set to face off in a late-night Wednesday match. Club America is riding high because of its unbeaten streak in the 2021-22 season. It'll take on the struggling Juarez, which hopes to climb the Liga MX standings with a quality result against a Mexican soccer powerhouse. Will the favorites storm to another victory, or will the underdogs avoid defeat for a third straight match?www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0