2021 Liga MX odds, August 18 predictions: Proven soccer expert reveals picks for Club America vs. Juarez

Despite a strong showing down the stretch, Arsenal endured a second consecutive disappointing season in the English Premier League in 2020-21. The Gunners won their final five matches last campaign, but a 12-game stretch prior to that streak during which they posted only four victories led to their second straight eighth-place finish. Arsenal looks to pick up where it left off as it visits Brentford on Friday for the opener of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Brentford is competing in the EPL for the first time after earning a promotion with a victory over Swansea City in the final of the 2021 Championship playoffs in May.