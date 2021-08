There are some roads in the St. Cloud city limits that seem to be under where they should be according to how traffic runs on a daily basis. This road in particular is University Drive. It runs from Roosevelt Road all the way to the quarry south of St. Cloud State University. It's 30mph the entire way. It's a two lane road for most of the way, and people go on average about 40mph. I travel on that road daily. If you are someone who is going the posted speed limit of 30mph, you are essentially in the way. People will go around you, which is fine...because you are going the speed limit. But on the other hand it's like you are holding people up by being a law abiding citizen. It's almost like peer pressure.