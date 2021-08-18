Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Army Tests First Laser Weapon in a Combat Standoff

By Ameya Paleja
Posted by 
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f9Ne_0bVBNuTd00

Drone swarms are the next big thing in warfare. From identifying targets to taking them down, drones are rapidly taking over major roles in warfare. But how does one build combat drones using mass-produced parts that are highly dispensable? Laser-powered weapons could address this issue, and the US Army recently tested them for the first time.

For a long period of time, laser weapons have remained a part of science fiction. While they have been useful for industrial applications, powerful lasers are still quite bulky to be carried around in holsters or be powered by small batteries. But as technology advances, lasers have become mobile enough to be carried on trucks or ships and are perfect, if your aim is to burn a hole in the electronics of a potential flying threat.

Countries have been toying with this idea for a while and France recently tested its version that will be deployed on ships while Israel's version is expected to be available by 2025. The US version is called Directed Energy-Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) and its prototype was developed in less than 24 months, the US Army said in a press release.

To test its capabilities, the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) teamed up with the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, and Fires Center of Excellence. The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command was also present for the Combat Shoot Off, where the laser-powered weapon was loaded on a Stryker combat vehicle and taken to Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

The shoot-off that was completed in July included many realistic scenarios to understand the features and capacities that could be incorporated into future versions, the US Army said. Soldiers were trained using immersive technology that familiarized them with the system and even gain proficiency in using it in a matter of days. Apart from the operations, soldiers were also provided detailed 3D schematics of the weapon and its parts, along with their dimensions and training manuals on handheld devices.

While the Army did not provide further details of the weapon or the combat shoot-off, it did confirm after the training, the soldiers performed a series of vignettes that demonstrated the established design characteristics and performance criteria for the DE M-SHORAD weapon system.

“This is the first combat application of lasers for a maneuver element in the Army,” said LTG L. Neil Thurgood, Director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space, and Rapid Acquisition. "The technology we have today is ready. This is a gateway to the future.”

In addition to targeting drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the Army plans to use the DE M-SHORAD against rockets, artillery, and mortars. It is scheduled to receive four such systems in the next year.

Comments / 25

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Weapon#The Us Army#Weapon System#The Us Army#Rccto#Stryker#Hypersonics#Directed Energy Space#Rapid Acquisition#Uas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Break Record By Developing a 'True' Bifacial Solar Cell

A team of researchers from the Australian National University claims to have achieved a world record for a more efficient type of solar cell using laser processing. The process, called laser doping, uses lasers to boost electrical conductivity locally, and it's hailed as a promising technology thanks to its many advantages, including the method's viability in room temperatures and easy control over emitter depth and surface concentration. Moreover, it's a low-cost and industry-compatible process for boosting solar cell efficiency.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Ford Teases DIYers With Its Electric Crate Motor

Last month, we reported how Ford had 70,000 almost ready cars waiting for chips. While the car manufacturer cannot do much about the global chip shortage, you can definitely trust it to make good motors. As the cars go electric, Ford has given us the first glimpse of its electric crate motor on Twitter.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here Is Why This Sailor Is Holding A Laser Fire Hose

The Navy has gone high-tech with firefighting drills on ships, which were stepped up after losing the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Fires are no laughing matter, especially on ships and submarines, where various factors can make them spread rapidly and be very difficult...
Fort Hood, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Soldiers arrested in sting decorated combat veterans

Two Fort Hood soldiers — both of them decorated combat veterans — were among the suspects arrested in an online sex sting operation in Belton, Army and law enforcement officials confirmed this week. The two soldiers — Sgt. 1st Class Harkin Alano, 49, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gustavo Miranda,...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Air Force ready to use THOR’s hammer to take out drones

In the very real and very up-to-date military clash between armed drones and anti-drone technology, the U.S. Air Force has enlisted a mystical, hammer-wielding Norse god for the fight. The mythical Thor used his mighty war hammer “Mjolnir” to summon lightning and vanquish cinematic villains but the Air Force says...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
MilitaryValley News

U.S. Troops shot at, return fire at Kabul Airport and kill ‘armed individuals,’ Pentagon says, president addresses the nation

American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday, April 16. The news of the attacks came shortly before President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government. A defiant Biden said that he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, in Washington. (AP Ph.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

First Live-Fire Test Of The Navy's New Long-Range Anti-Radiation Missile Was A Success

The Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range is moving closer towards deployment as a formidable and versatile air-to-surface weapon. The U.S. Navy recently announced its first live-fire test of the new AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range, or AARGM-ER. A Naval Air Systems Command press release states that the missile was launched from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and met all of the objectives set for this test. The new AARGM-ER is intended to give the service’s carrier air wings the ability to more safely operate in areas containing integrated defense networks, but its capabilities could make it a formidable all-around air-to-surface weapon featuring advanced guidance technologies.

Comments / 25

Community Policy