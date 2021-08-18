Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Rubber bird is a mystery, but town thinks it's just ducky

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago

BELFAST, Maine — (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

“Everybody loves it,” Given said. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

"It's wonderful," she told New England Cable News. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Belfast, ME
Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Belfast, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Cable News#Ducky#England#Ap#The Bangor Daily News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Idaho seeks volunteers to help out at hospitals

BOISE, Idaho — State leaders in Idaho are urging people to volunteer at hospitals to help health workers who are being swamped by a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says hospitals need help with everything from housekeeping to delivering care, which could be provided by retired health workers.
Hawaii StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Hawaiian locals beg tourists to stay home, citing COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU — Many local Hawaiians have been asking tourists to stop visiting the islands during the pandemic, and the governor is now echoing their calls. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Gov. David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. "We know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii."
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Vaccine choice demonstrators descend on Ohio Statehouse

With home-made signs and blasting bull horns, hundreds of people promoting vaccine choice demonstrated outside the Statehouse Tuesday, calling for passage of House Bill 248. The proposal from Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, prohibits employers, including schools, nursing homes and hospitals from mandating workers to get the coronavirus vaccine. It...
O'fallon, MOPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Missouri AG sues to stop school mask mandates

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools along with the district’s Board of Education and board members, but is a class...
Mississippi StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Miss. deploys 1,000 out-of-state health workers

JACKSON, Miss. — More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are starting to deploy to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages as the state deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that 808 nurses, three certified nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists...
SoccerPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Cleanup begins of Haiti town's earthquake-crumbled homes

MANICHE, Haiti — (AP) — At the edge of a pile of rubble, Michael Jules plunged an iron bar over and over into the crumbling concrete of his grandmother’s home. A younger cousin squatted at his feet, pulling away debris with a trowel. It was Jules’ third day working the...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pristine Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from threatening fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — Ash rained down on Lake Tahoe on Tuesday and thick yellow smoke blotted out views of the mountains rimming its pristine blue waters as a massive wildfire threatened the alpine vacation spot on the California-Nevada state line. Tourists ducked into cafes, outdoor gear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy