Crook County, OR

Mobile Vaccinations Return To Crook County

mycentraloregon.com
 6 days ago

Cases of COVID are on the rise not only in Oregon, but the entire nation. In Crook County our case count is higher than ever before counted. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) in partnership with the Crook County Health Department came to Crook County in July with a mobile vaccination clinic and administered over 30 doses of the 3 available vaccines. The mobile clinic is returning the week of August 23rd – 27th to administer the 2nd doses and to accommodate 1st doses to anyone who wants one. The mobile clinic will revisit a variety of locations within Crook County.

www.mycentraloregon.com

