Evening of’ Vineyard Jazz’ will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

Community invited out for an evening of wine, food, music and dancing for a good cause

–Seven Angels Cellars invites the community to come out for an evening of “Vineyard Jazz.” Wine, food, music, and dancing will benefit a worthy cause: The Alzheimer’s Association of SLO.

Sip back and relax, tap your toes, or get up and dance to the tunes of Vineyard Jazz, a seventeen-piece band composed of professional Central Coast studio musicians. Wine will be available by the glass or bottle, as well as Mexican food prepared by Choco’s Mexican Food, a locally owned family food truck business.

The event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $30 per ticket and tickets are available on Eventbrite.