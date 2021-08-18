Cancel
Evening of’ Vineyard Jazz’ will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaObP_0bVBN7kd00

Community invited out for an evening of wine, food, music and dancing for a good cause

Seven Angels Cellars invites the community to come out for an evening of “Vineyard Jazz.” Wine, food, music, and dancing will benefit a worthy cause: The Alzheimer’s Association of SLO.

Sip back and relax, tap your toes, or get up and dance to the tunes of Vineyard Jazz, a seventeen-piece band composed of professional Central Coast studio musicians. Wine will be available by the glass or bottle, as well as Mexican food prepared by Choco’s Mexican Food, a locally owned family food truck business.

The event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $30 per ticket and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

