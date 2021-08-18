Cancel
Comedian Tony Baker Promotes Petition To ‘Stop Illegal Street Racing’ After Son Dies In Crash

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedian Tony Baker is bringing attention to an online petition calling for an end to illegal street racing in the southern California city where his son and two others died earlier this month in a fiery crash caused by two other cars racing each other. Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21,...

