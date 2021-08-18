Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

30 years ago this week, Nirvana shot the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was August 17, 1991, when Nirvana, an unknown band from a small town in Washington State, shot the first video for an album scheduled for release the following month. Although their Bleach album hadn’t sold well, it was good enough for the band to acquire something of a cult following. Some of those cultists would end up participating in one of the most iconic music videos of the 90s.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#Music Video#Strip Clubs#Gmt Studios#Ramones#Rock N Roll High School#Fear Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl reflects on living in Kurt Cobain’s ‘gross’ apartment

Dave Grohl recently sat down with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music podcast, After School Radio, in an interview that saw him reflect on his earliest encounter with Nirvana. Grohl, a Virginia native, recalled the first time he moved up to Seattle following the dissolution of his band Scream....
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Connie Hamzy, one of the 70s most famous groupies has died

You may not know her last name, but if you’ve ever heard Grand Funk’s “We’re an American Band,” their #1 hit from the fall of 1973, you’ll have heard the shout-out to Connie. Out on the road for forty days. Last night in Little Rock put me in a haze.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

This woman plays a harp–through a distortion pedal

Harps are usually portrayed as the instrument played by angels. Not this one. Meet Emily Hopkins. She likes her harp to sound like this. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.5

Dave Grohl + More Appear on Halsey’s Trent Reznor-Produced Album

Late last year, pop star Halsey shared her desire to eventually release a rock album, and with each new morsel of news about the upcoming If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power set, it appears as though she's heading in that direction. The latest piece of intel reveals some of the album's guests, which include Dave Grohl, longtime Fleetwood Mac great Lindsey Buckingham and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
MusicGreenwichTime

Pearl Jam's Secret to 30 Years of Success? Follow the Grateful Dead Playbook

It boggles the mind as much today as it did 30 years ago when four unassuming rock bands from Seattle captured the hearts and minds of the entire world, forever changing the music industry. Soundgarden was first out of the gate. The Chris Cornell-fronted band had several years of indie success under its belt before signing to a major label in 1989. Its second album for A&M, “Badmotorfinger,” was scheduled for release on Sept. 24, 1991. Alice In Chains had also jumped to the majors, inking a deal with Columbia in 1989 that led to a mainstream breakthrough the following year via the single “Man in a Box.” Nirvana, local darlings thanks to 1989’s “Bleach,” released by Sub Pop, had signed with Geffen offshoot DGC in 1990. The band’s new LP, “Nevermind,” was also due out Sept. 24, and those in the scene who’d heard advance cassettes of it were cautiously optimistic about its potential commercial fortunes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...
Queens, NYStereogum

Fan Dies Trying To Do Flip On Balcony At Dead & Company Concert

A man died while trying to do a flip on a balcony during Dead & Company’s concert at Citi Field in Queens on Friday, The New York Daily News reports. “He attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below,” according to a police source. He reportedly fell 30-50 feet and hit the concrete head first. The man, described as a Brooklyn resident in his 40s, died of his injuries after being taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy