30 years ago this week, Nirvana shot the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video
It was August 17, 1991, when Nirvana, an unknown band from a small town in Washington State, shot the first video for an album scheduled for release the following month. Although their Bleach album hadn’t sold well, it was good enough for the band to acquire something of a cult following. Some of those cultists would end up participating in one of the most iconic music videos of the 90s.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
