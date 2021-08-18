Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save 50% on a standing desk converter and give your back a break

By David Watsky
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Sitting is the new smoking," is the melodramatic phrase you've probably heard from a chiropractor or yoga fanatic. While that's probably not an apples-to-apples comparison, sitting for long periods of time has been shown to be quite hazardous for your back. If you work at a desk (or on the couch) for long periods, a standing desk or desk converter that forces you to your feet for a while can really help. This sturdy Flexispot standing desk converter is on sale right now, down 50% to $60 on Amazon. It normally sells for twice that, as do most other comparable models we found.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Desks#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Fully’s Bamboo Standing Desk Is $60 Off Today

Fully’s best-selling Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is currently $60 off. That’s thanks to a site-wide, 10% discount, which the Portland, Oregon-based brand is offering from now through the end of the month. No promo code is necessary, and there are deals to be had on a variety of other well-made pieces for your workplace, like active stools, monitor arms and standing desk converters.
Home & GardenPocket-lint.com

Best standing desk 2021: Excellent work tables for upright productivity

(Pocket-lint) - Standing desks are here to stay. Initially dismissed by some as a fad when they first gained popularity a few years ago, most people who've actually tried them are converts - being able to change your posture and spend some time working on your feet can be a real boon if you've got back pain or just fancy a change.
ElectronicsCNET

Upgrade your desk and save 77% on this wireless charging lamp

Is desk organization your top priority or do you keep the office door locked so no one can see your secret shame? Whether you're the type to keep everything in its right and proper place or you have everything piled up within arm's reach, anything that serves more than one purpose on your desk is your ally. For example, you can get a lamp that also keeps your phone charged and stores your favorite pens. And even better: You can do that for just $14.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Space-Saving Living Room Desks

The requirement to work from home for many professionals in 2020 had many urbanites scrambling to incorporate a workstation into their living space, which is what the conceptual 'Harmony' corner desk aims to help make easier. The workstation consists of a compact desktop section that is large enough to fit a laptop, some books and perhaps a piece or two of decor. This is further enhanced on one end with a drawer where small essentials can easily be stowed.
InternetHello Magazine

Facebook Portal back to school deals 2021: Save up to £100 on the best tech for your kids

Get shopping the best Facebook Portal back to school deals right now – it's the easiest way for your kids to stay in touch with their friends, remote learn and much more!. The Portal has been dubbed as one of the easiest way to stay connected to your loved ones, and a study saviour for your children too. Plus, you can save big on the best Facebook Portal devices with their brilliant back to school sale.
Computerstheappletech.net

Get This Top Rated MacBook Stand For Your Work Desk At $8 (72% OFF)

Right now, you can get the KENTEVIN Laptop Stand for $8.49 from Amazon (previously sold for $29.99). Today’s offer allows you to save directly $72 percent on the original price. Eight different heights are available, ranging from 5.5 inches to 7.0 inches. Straightening your waist relieves cervical and neck fatigue,...
Electronicsthinkcomputers.org

FlexiSpot Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series Review

When Bob reached out to see if I was interested in taking a look at an adjustable standing desk, I was a bit hesitant to be honest. Sure, I knew he enjoyed using one, as did numerous people in my work office. But after some nudging, I agreed to have FlexiSpot send over a configuration of their Pro Series adjustable standing desk that I was able to customize to my liking. My existing workspace in my home office consists of a 60″ x 30″ white desktop with manually adjustable legs that I put together from components from our local home store; nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. FlexiSpot had a lot of options to choose from in their Pro Series, so I hopped on their website and used their desk customizer to configure a bamboo desktop measuring 48″ x 24″ that would sit on top of their Pro 2-stage frame. With my configuration submitted to FlexiSpot, it was just a matter of time before the shipment would arrive and assembly would begin. So how did the build process go, and have I converted to a sit/stand desk advocate? Read on to find out!
Texas StateTechRadar

Vari Standing Desk review

Vari has simplified the process of adding a sit-stand desk to your workspace and those in the market for a manual standing desk will likely be pleasantly surprised with just how easy the Vari Standing Desk is to assemble. More color options would be a welcome addition but the unique design of the Vari Standing Desk more than makes up for this.
LifestyleBrit + Co

5 Genius Time-Saving Hacks for Your Back-to-Work Morning Routine

Are you headed back into the office? For many of us, working from home has been one of the biggest life changes associated with 2020. Now that many workplaces are opening back up, it can feel daunting to think about everything that has to get done in the morning. If you're wondering how on earth you're going to do it all before 7 a.m., keep reading: These time-saving hacks will help make your morning routine a little less stressful.
Computershackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Powered Standing Desk Rises To New Heights

Like many office workers, [David Kong] found himself the lucky recipient of a motorized sit-stand desk. Also like most office workers with such a desk, he found himself mostly sitting. Reminders on his phone did little to change habits and [David] resolved to automate his desk to rise on a schedule.
Electronicspcinvasion.com

Flexispot Comhar EG8 review — Gaming on a standing desk

As more and more people continue to work from home, office equipment and furniture gets viewed under a more powerful microscope. Many don’t have the space for both a gaming setup and workspace, so getting the best product that can comfortably achieve both is key. The Flexispot Comhar EG8 standing desk is Flexispot’s attempt at being just that. Featuring multiple memory positions, three USB ports (two USB-A, one USB-C) for powering devices, and a sturdy tempered glass top, Flexispot wants the Comhar EG8 to be the all-around desk for the home body.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Stylish Stainless Steel Band For Your Apple Watch At $10

After clipping the on-page 20% off coupon, Pugo Top’s Stainless Steel 42/44mm Apple Watch Band in Gold is available for $10.39 on Amazon. Orders over $25 will qualify for free shipping if you are not a Prime member. After selling for $13 or more for the entire year of 2021, today’s deal represents a 20% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This offering is here to save the day if you’re looking to add a stainless steel band to your Apple Watch collection. It’s compatible with all 42/44mm Apple Watch models and has a premium stainless steel design that’s conveyed quickly thanks to its 0.22-pound weight. The gold surface has a brushed finish and six removable links that allow it to be resized from 6.5 to 8.4 inches.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale But Its Newest Robot Vacuum is $250 Off

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba, this is your chance to get the popular robot vacuum for a steal. Amazon’s surprise sale this week has the latest iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum for a whopping $250 off. Regularly $699.99, it’s now priced at just $449. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Roomba this summer, and one of the best robot vacuum deals online. Amazon Buy: iRobot Roomba i7 $449.00 This i7 model is the high-end choice with powerful vacuuming capabilities, advanced navigation and comprehensive smart connectivity. Powerful suction means it’ll pick up whatever you (or your pets) leave on the floors,...
Beauty & FashionCNET

Fitbit Charge 4 is back down to $100 (save $50)

Of all of the fitness trackers we've tested, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes out on top as an all-around great pick. With a sleek design, both iOS and Android compatibility, and accurate fitness readings, the Fitbit Charge 4 has a lot to offer despite being smaller and more subtle than many other smartwatch options. It's an even better pickup today, as you can snag it for just under $100 at both Amazon and Best Buy. This marks a return to its lowest-ever price for the Fitbit Charge 4, which normally costs $150.

Comments / 0

Community Policy