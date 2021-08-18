Save 50% on a standing desk converter and give your back a break

When Bob reached out to see if I was interested in taking a look at an adjustable standing desk, I was a bit hesitant to be honest. Sure, I knew he enjoyed using one, as did numerous people in my work office. But after some nudging, I agreed to have FlexiSpot send over a configuration of their Pro Series adjustable standing desk that I was able to customize to my liking. My existing workspace in my home office consists of a 60″ x 30″ white desktop with manually adjustable legs that I put together from components from our local home store; nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. FlexiSpot had a lot of options to choose from in their Pro Series, so I hopped on their website and used their desk customizer to configure a bamboo desktop measuring 48″ x 24″ that would sit on top of their Pro 2-stage frame. With my configuration submitted to FlexiSpot, it was just a matter of time before the shipment would arrive and assembly would begin. So how did the build process go, and have I converted to a sit/stand desk advocate? Read on to find out!