St. Joseph Announces $15 Minimum Wage Across The Board For Hourly Workers

CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month. The move is a more than $3 million investment across the board. John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London said in a news release this increase to their minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of their employees play in caring for their patients. He said they value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of their patients. CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The increased wage will apply to all hourly employees in hospitals and physician practices owned by the system in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.