Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

U.S. Open champion Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN9Wt_0bVBKqq600

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Austria's Dominic Thiem will not defend his U.S. Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said on Wednesday.

Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

"The past six months, I've been following the medical advice, wearing the wrist splint, doing exercise to stay in shape... but then last week I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again," said the 27-year-old.

"After some tests, they (the doctors) said my wrist needs more time, so we've all agreed on being conservative and to give my wrist some time to recover... It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do."

This is the second straight year that the defending champion at Flushing Meadows has withdrawn from the event after Rafa Nadal skipped the 2020 edition due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Mallorca Open#Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Kyle Anderson, world champion darts player, dead at 33

Kyle Anderson, a world champion darts player from Australia, has died, the Professional Darts Corporation said Monday. He was 33. Anderson competed in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) from 2012 to 2021 and in the British Darts Organization from 2006 to 2012. He was also the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion.
Tennisktvo.com

U.S. Open Defending champion Thiem pulls out...Venus Williams gets a wild card

NEW YORK (AP) -- Defending champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury. The No. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement Wednesday in a social media post. Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca (mah-YOHR'-kah) Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Defending champ Dominic Thiem (wrist) out of U.S. Open

Dominic Thiem announced Wednesday he won't be able to defend his U.S. Open title and will miss the remainder of the year because of a right wrist injury. The sixth-ranked Thiem sustained a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the wrist during a match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships on June 22.
Tennischatsports.com

Dominic Thiem Will Miss the Chance to Defend His U.S. Open Title

The spectators will be back for the 2021 U.S. Open but the reigning men’s singles champion will not make the journey to the U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Dominic Thiem announced on Wednesday that he would not play again this season because of a lingering right wrist injury that began troubling him in June at the Mallorca Open and also forced him out of Wimbledon.
TennisBirmingham Star

Rafael Nadal to miss rest of 2021 season including US Open

New York [USA], August 20 (ANI): Rafael Nadal on Friday announced he will miss the rest of the 2021 season including this month's US Open due to a left foot injury that has been troubling him for a year. Last week, the world number 4 Spaniard had already withdrawn from...
TennisMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Nadal out of U.S. Open, ends season because of foot injury

MADRID — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. His announcement further depletes the year’s last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out, as well as last year’s champion, Dominic Thiem.
Cincinnati, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany's Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.
MLBmasnsports.com

No surgery for now, but Ross will miss rest of season

Joe Ross won’t need Tommy John surgery for now, but the Nationals right-hander will miss the rest of the season after getting examined by the Dallas-area orthopedist who performed his first elbow ligament replacement four years ago. The diagnosis from Keith Meister was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, which is...
Cincinnati, OHsemoball.com

Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals

MASON, Ohio (AP) -- Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dominik Koepfer advances to Winston-Salem quarters

Dominik Koepfer became the first player to reach the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open, rallying past Italy's Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. The 16th-seeded German prevailed in a match that saw both players struggle on serve. Koepfer had nine aces and nine double faults while Cecchinato had eight of each.
Tennistennishead.net

‘Novak Djokovic is still favourite for the US Open,’ says Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev said Novak Djokovic is still the US Open favourite, though acknowledged that other players including himself are in ‘great shape’. The German star will enter Flushing Meadows after a hugely successful period, having won Olympic gold in Tokyo before beating Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati to win his fifth Masters 1000 title.
Tennistennishead.net

Dominic Thiem accepts his wrist injury may require surgery

Dominic Thiem was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics, US Open and rest of 2021 season due to the wrist injury he suffered in June. The Austrian hopes the injury will recover in time for 2022, but has accepted that he may require surgery. Thiem has claimed that many...
SportsNorman Transcript

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-4. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Lorenzo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy