Meet The Cream Of The Crop 1st place Winners At The Illinois State Fair

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a reception in the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s tent at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 17 to honor the first-place winners of the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo contest. The annual contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state. First place winners will be recognized by Treasurer Frerichs for placing first in the Cream of the Crop photo contest. The contest Continue Reading

