FAMILY MEETING | LauRen Has Childcare Update

We are so excited to welcome our students back to campus next week! Before that happens, however, we have some housekeeping items that we need your help with. In order to have the correct contact information on file, we need the family demographic information updated, the medical forms completed and the release of liability forms filled out. This release will serve as our permission slip for all grade levels for retreats, field trips, and class trips. Please see the instructions below for how to access the forms in RenWeb. We are needing forms filled out for every student by the first day of school.