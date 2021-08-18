Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy & Steamy

By Lissette Gonzalez
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very warm, muggy start this first day of school for Broward students.

Temperatures were in the low to mid-80s, it felt like the low to mid-90s, with a few spotty showers.

Wednesday afternoon highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the low 100s when you factor in high humidity.

The breeze will build out of the southeast leading to a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Wednesday night will be warm and humid with a few showers.

As drier air moves in, for the rest of the week our rain chance remains low and the heat is on. Highs will remain normal in the low 90s through the weekend with the chance of a few showers.

