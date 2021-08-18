Cancel
Missouri State

MO Board of Education approves permanently allowing online training option for substitute teacher candidates

 6 days ago

Missouri has had a teacher and substitute teacher shortage for years and the pandemic has created an even greater need for additional teachers in the classroom. The Missouri Board of Education approved permanently allowing an online training option for substitute teacher candidates. Later this calendar year, aspiring subs will have the choice of taking a virtual course of about 20 hours or fulfilling the traditional 60 college credit hours. During yesterday’s meeting, board member Don Claycomb said although the alternative path was controversial at first, he thinks the permanent route is a good move.

