Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MO

Charleston man faces charges after driving vehicle into convenience store

kzimksim.com
 6 days ago

A preliminary hearing is scheduled next month for a Charleston man accused of stealing items and damaging property valued at over $24,000. Just after midnight on July 23, a call came in to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office about The Station at Three Points, a convenience store near Birds Point, being burglarized. A person traveling to Tennessee stopped at the station and noticed the front glass doors had been pulled from their frames. The store owner was contacted and told the deputy several items were missing from the store, including cartons of cigarettes, alcohol, and a lockbox containing around $1,100. A couple of days later, Scott County arrested a man identified as 34-year-old Justin Hart, of Charleston, wearing clothes matching the description from the store and having a variety of cigarette packs. Hart had an outstanding Charleston Department of Public Safety warrant for arson and was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Charleston, MO
Mississippi County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Mississippi County, MO
Charleston, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Arson#Alcohol#Birds Point#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy