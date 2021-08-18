Cancel
Garfield County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through Thursday evening. * A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.

