Body found in Wichita alley; 1 person questioned by police

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Wichita alley. Police say officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the area in southeast Wichita after a person walking through the alley behind a business spotted the body. Police say the victim appeared to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s, although police Lt. Krys Henderson said it appeared the body “had been there longer than a day.” Investigators say the victim had suffered some type of trauma to his body. Police say a person was taken into custody, but did not say whether that person was considered a witness or a suspect.