Flash Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.alerts.weather.gov
