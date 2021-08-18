Marston murder suspect is bound over for trial

A Kansas man charged in a fatal shooting will stand trial. 29-year-old Shawn Sinclair is scheduled to appear in Division I of New Madrid County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24. Sinclair is charged with first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the May 25 shooting death of 31-year-old Christopher Pollpeter, of Republic, MO. Sinclair was ordered bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2. Bond is set at $250,000 cash only for Sinclair, who remains in custody at the Mississippi County Jail. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.