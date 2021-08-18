Cancel
Mesa County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.

Carroll County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Summerset to near Chadwick, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Davis around 545 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iberville Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iberville Parish through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayou Sorrel, or 12 miles southwest of Plaquemine, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bayou Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Gladwin County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GLADWIN COUNTY At 710 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bowmanville to Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeastern Gladwin County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Bingham Lake to 6 miles northeast of Heron Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds near Westbrook at 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Lake and Windom. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manitowoc County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 1216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Denmark, or 10 miles north of Manitowoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Two Creeks around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mishicot, Kellnersville, Maribel, Larrabee, Curran, Wayside, Morrison, Maple Grove, Shirley and Cooperstown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gladwin County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowmanville to near Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will affect northeast Gladwin County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clare County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clare A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CLARE COUNTY At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skeels, or 12 miles northwest of Gladwin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell... Harrison Lake George... Long Lake... Leota HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Colfax County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX...SOUTHERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte Center, or 7 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Monroe, and Duncan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR JO DAVIESS...CARROLL...STEPHENSON AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nora to near Savanna, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lena and Winslow around 520 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Chadwick, Lanark, Cedarville, Dakota, Davis and Rock City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Vermilion County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Edgar, Vermilion, eastern Champaign and northeastern Douglas Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1036 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rankin to near St. Joseph. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ogden and Potomac around 1045 PM CDT. Homer around 1050 PM CDT. Rossville, Fairmount, Fithian and Muncie around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oakwood, Catlin, Danville, Westville, Tilton, Belgium and Georgetown. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 232 and 234, and between mile markers 238 and 248. Interstate 74 between mile markers 180 and 220. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environment

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:17:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A frontal boundary over the Islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 717 Po Aso Lua Aukuso 24 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo i luga o le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Clare County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Gladwin County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gladwin by NWS

Iberville Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Hancock County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Harrison and northeastern Hancock Counties through 615 PM CDT At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Saucier, or 14 miles northeast of Diamondhead, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kiln. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mccurtain County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Much of our four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Mercer County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND...NORTHEASTERN MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN WHITESIDE...HENRY AND BUREAU COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Paw Paw to near Galva, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Rock Island, northeastern Mercer, southeastern Whiteside, Henry and Bureau Counties, including the following locations... Preemption, Seatonville, Henry County Fairgrounds, Ophiem, Cherry, German Corner, Coal Hollow, Kasbeer, Manlius and Nekoma. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Merrick County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Merrick; Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NANCE NORTHEASTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

