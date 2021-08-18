Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.alerts.weather.gov
